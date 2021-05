Toro (oblique) was activated from the 7-day injured list and will be in the lineup Friday for Triple-A Sugar Land, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The 24-year-old landed on the minor-league injured list in early May with a strained right oblique, but he'll make his season debut for Sugar Land on Friday. Toro appeared in six games for the Astros in April and went 1-for-12 with one walk.