Toro started at third base and went 1-for-4 in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Mariners.

Toro has started two of three games at third base since the Astros placed Alex Bregman on the COVID-19 protocols list. With Bregman unlikely to return before Thursday, Toro should be in line for at-bats in the short term. He's gone 1-for-7 with a walk over his two starts.