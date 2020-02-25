Toro was removed from the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins due to eye irritation, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Unless the issue develops into something worse than originally reported, it doesn't sound as though Toro's preparation for the upcoming season will be significantly threatened. The 23-year-old is competing for a bench spot this spring after hitting a modest .218/.303/.385 in his 25-game debut last year.