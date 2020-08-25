site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Abraham Toro: Sitting for Game 1
Toro is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Angels.
Toro is 0-for-12 with three strikeouts and zero walks over his last four games. Jack Mayfield will start at third base and hit ninth.
