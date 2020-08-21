Toro went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run Thursday against the Rockies.
Toro took German Marquez deep in the fifth inning to record his second home run of the season. He's in line for a major uptick in at-bats, with both Alex Bregman (hamstring) and Aledmys Diaz (groin) currently on the injured list. Toro has been fairly unimpressive to this point, as he's managed just a .171/.261/.341 line across 46 plate appearances, though he should have the chance to get in a groove with more regular at-bats.