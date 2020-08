Toro went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an RBI single and two runs scored in Wednesday's 14-7 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Toro opened the scoring by playing Carlos Correa with a single in the second inning before scoring on a Kyle Tucker homer. Toro then went yard himself in the fourth with his first home run of the season. The 23-year-old infielder has two RBI, five runs and a .158 batting average in 26 plate appearances.