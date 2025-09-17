Blubaugh didn't factor into the decision against the Rangers on Tuesday, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out seven across three scoreless innings.

Blubaugh was electric out of the gate, striking out each of the first four batters he faced and racking up seven punchouts across just nine outs recorded before giving way to Colton Gordon, who handled the middle innings. The right-hander has been outstanding in September, working 11 consecutive scoreless innings with 16 strikeouts and four walks. The rookie now carries a 2.16 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 32:7 K:BB across 25 innings this season and is slated to make his next start against the Athletics next week.