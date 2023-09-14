Bregman went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk against Oakland in Wednesday's 6-2 win.

Bregman followed Yordan Alvarez's three-run shot in the third inning with a solo blast of his own to give Houston a 4-0 lead. The homer was the first of September for the third baseman, and though he's hit well with a .298 batting average over 47 at-bats on the month, he's knocked in a modest four runs through 12 contests. Bregman nonetheless surpassed last season's total with his 94th RBI on Wednesday, and he needs six more down the stretch to finish with 100-plus RBI for the third time in his career.