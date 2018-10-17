Astros' Alex Bregman: Hits atop order in Game 4

Bregman will serve as the Astros' leadoff hitter for Game 4 of the ALCS against Boston on Wednesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Manager A.J. Hinch will try and shake things up after Houston only managed to scratch across two runs during Tuesday's defeat. In that outing, Bregman provided a pair of the club's seven hits, going 2-for-3 with one RBI and a walk. George Springer will bat second while Jose Altuve moves to the third spot in the order.