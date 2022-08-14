Bregman went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Saturday's win over the Athletics.
Bregman kicked off the scoring in Saturday's game with a two-run shot that scored Yordan Alvarez. It was Bregman's 15th of the season and his second this month. The homer was his only hit in the game, but it extended his hit streak to five games. The third baseman has only one game this month without a hit and just three strikeouts, resulting in a .389 batting average. Since August 2, Bregman has improved his season batting average from .243 to .256.