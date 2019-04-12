Astros' Alex Bregman: Out of lineup

Bregman (hamstring) isn't in Friday's lineup against Seattle, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Bregman was spotted doing some running in the outfield prior to the game, although the medical staff evidently doesn't feel ready to clear him for game action just yet. There's been no word on whether Bregman will be available to pinch hit Friday night.

