Astros' Alex Bregman: Out of lineup
Bregman (hamstring) isn't in Friday's lineup against Seattle, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Bregman was spotted doing some running in the outfield prior to the game, although the medical staff evidently doesn't feel ready to clear him for game action just yet. There's been no word on whether Bregman will be available to pinch hit Friday night.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 4
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Soroka pushing to return
The Braves' starting five appears set for now, but the next man up may not be who you thought...