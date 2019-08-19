Astros' Alex Bregman: Reaches 30-homer mark again

Bregman went 4-for-4 with a homer, a double and three RBI in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Athletics.

Bregman's three-run shot in the fifth inning put the Astros on top and ended up being the deciding play of the game. The AL MVP candidate has knocked 30 homers for the second consecutive season and needs just one more to tie his career-best of 31. Bregman has 83 RBI and 93 runs scored alongside a .974 OPS.