Bregman went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks in Tuesday's 9-5 loss against the Orioles.

Despite entering Tuesday's tilt hitless in five of his last seven games, Bregman delivered a solo home run off Kyle Gibson in the third inning for his 24th long ball of 2023. The homer officially pushed him past his 2022 total and marked the third baseman's most home runs since 2019.