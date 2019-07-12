Astros' Alex Bregman: Remains sidelined Friday

Bregman (head) is not in the lineup for Friday's game at Texas since he is still being evaluated for a head injury, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Bregman had a tough hop hit him square in the chin Thursday, causing him to exit the contest and receive four stitches. It sounds as though the 24-year-old is being evaluated for a potential concussion, which would be much more worrisome than the chin laceration. Bregman should be considered day-to-day until more is known on the injury.