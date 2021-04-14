Bregman was removed from Tuesday's 8-2 loss to the Tigers prior to the seventh inning, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

At the time of Bregman's removal, the Astros were down 7-1 and manager Dusty Baker opted to protect the third baseman who dealt with hamstring injuries during spring training. The manager has held Bregman out of two regular-season games thus far as a protective measure and cited "sore legs" as a reason for one of them. "What went into my decision was the score," Baker said about removing Bregman, Michael Brantley and Jose Altuve late in the game. "Brantley wasn't feeling that well and Bregman, I had to protect his legs. That's something that might be going on all year." Prior to Tuesday's game, Bregman told Rome that he's trending in the right direction in his buildup from the hamstring issues that bothered him this spring.