Peacock (shoulder) could be activated this weekend, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Peacock fired a scoreless inning of relief, striking out one and walking two, for Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday. He reported no ill effects Friday, and manager AJ Hinch hinted that Peacock could rejoin the team Saturday. "He'll pitch somewhere again this weekend," Hinch said. "We're just not sure where yet." Given his usage while on rehab -- 5.2 innings over five outings -- Peacock is expected to join the Astros bullpen when activated.

More News
Our Latest Stories