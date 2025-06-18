Smith went 4-for-5 with two home runs, a double, three RBI and three runs scored in Tuesday's 13-3 win over the Athletics.

Smith hit solo shots in the second and fourth innings before adding an RBI double in the eighth. The rookie has been dialed in lately, hitting safely in eight of his last nine games. He's 13-for-36 (.361) with six extra-base hits and eight RBI in that span, though his homers Tuesday were his first long balls since April 18 versus the Padres. Smith has a .266/.336/.412 slash line with five homers, 26 RBI, 26 runs scored, 12 doubles, one triple and three stolen bases across 220 plate appearances while seeing a starting role in right field.