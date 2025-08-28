Smith went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Rockies.

Smith has struggled at the plate recently, entering Wednesday's contest hitless with eight strikeouts in his last 16 at-bats. While the 22-year-old only notched one hit Wednesday, it was a roundtripper. The long ball was Smith's first in 171 plate appearances, a streak that dates back to June 29. Smith is slashing .242/.311/.364 with eight home runs in 437 plate appearances this season.