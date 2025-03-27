The Astros selected Smith's contract, and he'll start in right field and bat seventh in Thursday's season opener versus the Mets, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Smith will bypass the Triple-A level after hitting his way on the Opening Day roster with a .342/.419/.711 slash line to go with four home runs over 15 games during the Grapefruit League. The 22-year-old will have big shoes to fill as he steps into the everyday role in right field that used to belong to three-time All-Star Kyle Tucker, whom the Astros traded to the Cubs this winter in the deal that sent Smith to Houston.