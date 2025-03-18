Chandler Rome of The Athletic wrote Monday that "it still seems far-fetched that Smith will break camp as Houston's everyday right fielder," which contradicts a report suggesting Smith has a good chance of making the Astros' Opening Day roster.

Rome isn't ruling out the possibility of Smith making the cut out of spring training and adds, "even if Smith isn't on the Opening Day roster, this spring has showcased that he should make his major-league debut this season." Still, this report throws some cold water on the idea of Smith being promoted so aggressively, while suggesting the team might not want to give up on Chas McCormick quite yet. Last week, manager Joe Espada left the door open for Smith to make the team, telling Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com that "it's super exciting to see young players showcasing themselves and putting us in a tough spot to make tough decisions."