Smith took flyballs in center field prior to Monday's game against the Blue Jays and the Astros are considering using him at the position, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Smith has exceeded expectations with how well he's taken to right field, a position he had never played before. The transition has been so seamless that the team is mulling using Smith in center field on days when it's looking to inject more offense into the lineup. The idea of Smith playing center field "is in its infancy," per Rome, and may never happen, but if it does, Zach Dezenzo would likely play right field those days, with Jake Meyers on the bench.