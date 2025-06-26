Smith went 2-for-3 with one RBI and a stolen base in Thursday' 2-1 win over the Phillies.

Smith's two-out RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning proved to be the game-winner for the Astros. It was a solid showing for the rookie, who had gone just 4-for-23 since last recording an RBI on June 18. For the season, he's slashing .271/.343/.402 with five home runs, 28 RBI, 29 runs scored and four steals across 254 plate appearances.