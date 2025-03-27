Smith went 1-for-3 with a single during Thursday's 3-1 win over the Mets.

The 22-year-old Smith earned a spot on the Astros' Opening Day roster after a strong spring and started in right field Thursday. Getting the start in right field and batting seventh, he wasted no time registering the first hit of his MLB major-league career, swinging on the first pitch seen from Clay Holmes which made its way into right field. Smith is slated for an everyday role in right field, a tall task to fill for a position that was held by Kyle Tucker for the past seven seasons.