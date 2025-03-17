Smith has a "good" chance of making the Astros' Opening Day roster, Will Kunkel of FOX26 Houston reports.

Smith has just 32 games' worth of experience in the minors, but he seems to be forcing the team's hand after coming over from the Cubs this winter in the Kyle Tucker trade. The 22-year-old hit his third home run of the spring Sunday, an opposite-field shot against established big leaguer Tylor Megill, and he also made an impressive sliding catch in right field, which looks like his most likely position in the majors. The expectation is that if Smith does indeed make the roster, he will play close to every day for Houston.