The Astros have extended Smith an invitation to big-league camp during spring training, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Acquired from the Cubs in the Kyle Tucker trade, Smith slashed .313/.396/.609 with seven home runs over 32 games across three levels in his pro debut in 2024 after being taken in the first round of last year's First-Year Player Draft. He's likely to begin the 2025 season at Double-A Corpus Christi, but the Astros will give him a look-see in spring training.