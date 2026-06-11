Astros' Cam Smith: Lifts seventh homer

Smith went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Angels.

Smith had gone 10 games without a homer before lifting a solo shot off Chase Silseth in the eighth inning to tie the game at 2-2. During that power drought, Smith still had three extra-base hits and four RBI. The outfielder has endured a bit of a sophomore slump in 2026, batting .220 with a .675 OPS, seven homers, 26 RBI, 27 runs scored and eight stolen bases over 69 contests. While his numbers aren't particularly impressive, he continues to handle a starting role in right field.