Smith went 1-for-5 with two RBI on Sunday against the Mariners.

Smith has progressively moved up the Astros' lineup, and he hit leadoff for the first time Sunday. He delivered a two-RBI double in the fifth inning to tie the game at 3-3 while also accounting for his first extra-base hit in his last six starts. Smith has had inconsistent fantasy production, but he continues a very impressive rookie season during which he's maintained a .328 wOBA and 111 wRC+ across 2238 plate appearances.