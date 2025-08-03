Smith is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

Smith has struggled mightily at the plate since the All-Star break, recording just six hits in 53 at-bats (.113 average) while posting a 5:18 BB:K over that stretch. Though he still appears to be locked into a regular spot in the lineup, Smith has been getting more frequent days off of late while he continues to languish at the plate. He'll take a seat Sunday for the second time in six games while Jesus Sanchez occupies right field.