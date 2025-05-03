site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Cam Smith: Sitting down Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Smith isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the White Sox.
Smith will give way to Zach Dezenzo in right field after going 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout in Saturday's series opener.
