Smith is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mets, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Smith started his big-league career 1-for-1 but now sits at 1-for-5 with two walks through his first two games. He'll take a seat for Saturday's series finale, opening up right field for Zach Dezenzo.
