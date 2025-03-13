Smith will start in right field and bat cleanup in Thursday's split-squad game against the Cardinals, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

After acclimating himself to the position on the back fields, Smith will play right for the first time in a Grapefruit League game while running with the rest of Houston's "A" lineup. Acquired from the Cubs in the Kyle Tucker trade, Smith is widely considered his new organization's top prospect, and he appears to have a real chance to make the Opening Day roster despite limited experience in the minors. The 22-year-old is 9-for-20 with a pair of homers and seven RBI so far this spring.