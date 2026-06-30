Astros' Cam Smith: Strikes for two homers in loss

Smith went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in a loss to the Twins on Monday.

Smith accounted for Houston's only run off Minnesota starter Zebby Matthews with a solo blast to left field in the fifth inning. With the Astros down to their last out in the ninth, Smith struck again, clubbing a solo shot off closer Yoendrys Gomez to bring his team within a run. Smith missed Sunday's game against Detroit due to a sore foot, but he looked none the worse for wear upon his return to the lineup. Of the outfielder's past six hits, four have left the park, bringing him up to 11 homers through 85 contests on the campaign. That's a big improvement over the nine long balls he swatted across 134 regular-season contests during his rookie 2025 season.