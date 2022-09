Vazquez went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 6-3 win over Baltimore.

Vazquez doubled and scored in the third inning before knocking a two-run single in the 11th. It was his second multi-hit game of the month and he's now hitting .143 with three RBI through 12 September appearances. On the year, Vazquez is slashing .274/.316/.394 with 50 RBI and 30 extra-base hits through 113 games.