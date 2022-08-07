Vazquez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.
Vazquez will take a seat for the day game after a night game, allowing Martin Maldonado to receive a turn behind the dish. Through his first three games for Houston since being acquired from Boston at the trade deadline, Vazquez has gone 1-for-8 at the plate.
More News
-
Astros' Christian Vazquez: On bench Friday•
-
Astros' Christian Vazquez: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Astros' Christian Vazquez: Hitless in first Astros start•
-
Astros' Christian Vazquez: Not yet in lineup•
-
Astros' Christian Vazquez: Traded to Houston•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Starts at first base•