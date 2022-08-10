site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Christian Vazquez: Gets Wednesday off
RotoWire Staff
Vazquez will sit Wednesday versus the Rangers.
Vazquez will get a breather after he went 1-for-3 in Tuesday's win. Martin Maldonado will start at catcher and bat ninth against Texas.
