Vazquez will not be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Vazquez was sent from Boston to Houston on Monday while the two teams were about to start a series at Minute Maid Park. Vazquez has been on the bench for his first two games with his new team, but that's presumably due to the fact that he's not yet settled into his new surroundings, as his .759 OPS dwarfs incumbent Astros' primary catcher Martin Maldonado's .582 mark.