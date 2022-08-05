Vazquez is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Guardians.
Vazquez finds himself on the bench for the third time in four games since being acquired by the Astros. The 31-year-old should take over as Houston's primary backstop at some point, but it appears he'll split time with Martin Maldonado for the time being.
