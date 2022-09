Vazquez went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI on Thursday against the Athletics.

Vazquez entered Thursday's start hitless across his last 22 at-bats. However, he snapped out of the slump with an RBI double in the fourth inning, knotting the game at two. Vazquez has been disappointing since joining the Astros at the trade deadline by hitting just .233 with six RBI and five runs scored across 73 at-bats.