Astros manager Joe Espada said Sunday that Walker (oblique) is scheduled to return to spring games next weekend and should be ready for Opening Day, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Walker has been rehabbing from a sore left oblique that developed in early March. He's progressed to hitting in a batting cage, and he appears to be on track to be available for Opening Day barring any setbacks. Walker signed a three-year, $60 million contract with the Astros in December after spending the last eight seasons with the Diamondbacks.
More News
-
Astros' Christian Walker: Hits in batting cage•
-
Astros' Christian Walker: Taking infield but not swinging bat•
-
Astros' Christian Walker: Not yet ready to swing bat•
-
Astros' Christian Walker: MRI on oblique doesn't show strain•
-
Astros' Christian Walker: Undergoes ultrasound on oblique•
-
Astros' Christian Walker: Scratched with sore oblique•