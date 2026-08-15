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Astros' Christian Walker: Delivers walk-off blast Friday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Walker went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 10-7 extra-inning win over the Mariners.

Walker came up clutch, launching a three-run blast off Andres Munoz to end the game in the bottom of the 10th inning. It was a good time for the 35-year-old's first homer in 12 August contests, as he entered play on an 0-for-10 skid after opening the month with a hit in seven straight games. On the year, he's slashing .238/.317/.455 with 23 homers, 70 RBI and 61 runs scored across 489 plate appearances.

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