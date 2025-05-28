Walker was removed from Wednesday's game against the A's after being hit by a pitch on his right hand, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
The first baseman stayed in the game after being struck by a 96-mph fastball during the fourth inning, but he was replaced by a pinch hitter two frames later. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, and Walker will likely undergo medical imaging to determine the severity of the issue.
