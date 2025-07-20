Astros' Christian Walker: Gets aboard four times Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walker went 2-for-4 with two walks, two RBI and one stolen base in Saturday's 7-6 extra-innings loss to the Mariners.
Walker had gone 0-for-12 with seven strikeouts over his previous three games. Prior to that brief slump wrapped around the All-Star break, the first baseman hit safely in 10 of 11 games between June 26 and July 11. It's been a bumpy first year in Houston for the 34-year-old, but he's been steadier recently. He's at a .229/.289/.371 slash line with 12 home runs, 49 RBI, 37 runs scored and one steal through 92 contests.
