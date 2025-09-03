Astros' Christian Walker: Getting breather Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walker is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees.
It looks to be a routine day off for Walker, who had started each of the previous 15 contests. The Astros will go with Victor Caratini at first base as they try to even the series against the Yankees.
