Astros' Christian Walker: Goes on paternity list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Astros placed Walker on the paternity list Monday.
Walker will likely be away for the entirety of the Astros' three-game set against the Guardians that runs through Wednesday before rejoining the club for its weekend series versus the Rangers. Victor Caratini could see reps at first base while Walker is away.
