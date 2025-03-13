Walker (oblique) hit in the batting cage Thursday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
It's the first time he's swung a bat since coming down with left oblique soreness last week. Walker has also gone through defensive workouts and is "coming along nicely," per Astros manager Joe Espada. It's not clear when Walker might be ready to play in games, but it shouldn't be long.
More News
-
Astros' Christian Walker: Taking infield but not swinging bat•
-
Astros' Christian Walker: Not yet ready to swing bat•
-
Astros' Christian Walker: MRI on oblique doesn't show strain•
-
Astros' Christian Walker: Undergoes ultrasound on oblique•
-
Astros' Christian Walker: Scratched with sore oblique•
-
Astros' Christian Walker: Agrees to deal with Houston•