Astros' Christian Walker: Plates three runs Saturday

Walker went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run and three total RBI in Saturday's win over the Royals.

Walker launched a two-run shot in the top of the fourth inning, giving him 18 on the year. The first baseman, who's having a bounce-back season, plated the game-winning run in the top of the ninth with an RBI groundout that scored Joey Loperfido. Walker has hit safely in nine of his 11 games since the beginning of June, hitting .239 with a .749 OPS, two homers, nine RBI and five runs scored in 48 plate appearances over that span.