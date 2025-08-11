Astros' Christian Walker: Reaches base four times
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walker went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored Sunday against the Yankees.
Walker played a key role in a few of Houston's rallies Sunday, beginning with an RBI double in the third inning. The performance marked his fourth mult-hit game in his last 11 starts, during which he's gone 11-for-42 with three homers, 10 RBI and 10 runs scored.
