Walker was scratched from Wednesday's lineup versus the Cardinals due to left oblique soreness, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
The severity is not yet known, but any injury to the oblique is cause for concern. More information on Walker's condition should be available later Wednesday. Jon Singleton will replace Walker in Wednesday's lineup and would also likely take his spot at first base should Walker need time on the injured list at the start of the season.
