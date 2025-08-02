default-cbs-image
Walker went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Friday against the Red Sox.

Walker got the Astros on the board with his 14th home run of the season in the second inning. After a poor first few months of the season, he hit .318 with three home runs, 18 RBI and 11 runs scored across 22 games in July and seemingly carried his strong form into August.

