Walker is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

It's a rare off day for Walker, who started the previous 30 games after spending a few days on the paternity list in early July. The first baseman is batting just .216 (11-for-51) in August but has four doubles, three homers and a 9:14 BB:K.

