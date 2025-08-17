Astros' Christian Walker: Taking seat Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walker is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
It's a rare off day for Walker, who started the previous 30 games after spending a few days on the paternity list in early July. The first baseman is batting just .216 (11-for-51) in August but has four doubles, three homers and a 9:14 BB:K.
